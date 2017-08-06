Tipperary event to offer farm energy efficiency and generation advice

Pictured at the launch of Energy in Agriculture 2017 were from (L to R): James Murphy, renewables project chair, IFA; Catherine Wall, Tipperary Energy Agency; Cllr Dr Phyll Bugler, Cathaoirleach, Tipperary, Co Council; Denis Naughten, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment; Michael Coyne, host farmer, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon; Maura Campbell, Gurteen College; and Barry Caslin, energy specialist, Teagasc.

The Energy in Agriculture exhibition will take place at Gurteen College on 22 August, with Minister for Environment Denis Naughten expected to make announcements on renewable schemes.

The event will build on last year’s edition to provide farmers with a wider range of advice on the most efficient ways to use energy in their enterprise, as well as on-farm renewable energy production.

“Options for renewable heating include biomass and biogas from waste streams and from energy crops, solar thermal and geothermal energy. The planned Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme will provide a key policy support measure for this development,” said Minister Naugthen, who will open the event and is expected to make announcements following the final consultation on the RHI scheme earlier this year.

Individual clinics

Farmers can register on the event’s website for individual clinics with energy advisors. Over 50 trade stands will present solutions and Gurteen College will conduct tours of its 50kW wind turbine and 300kW biomass boilers. There will also be seminars and demonstrations on biogas, solar panels, wood mobilisation and wind.

“We need to improve our energy security by reducing our dependence on imported fossil fuels. In the longer term we need to tackle global warming by reducing the level of greenhouse gas emissions in the earth’s atmosphere,” said Teagasc energy specialist Barry Caslin. “Energy in Agriculture will improve the knowledge base for farmers on how farmers can improve efficiencies and deploy renewables to improve the sustainability of Irish agriculture.”

The event will run on Tuesday week from 10am to 5pm and is KT-approved.

