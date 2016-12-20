Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
’Tis the Season for Sprouts...
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Advertiser's announcement:
’Tis the Season for Sprouts...

By on
Love them or hate them, there’s no denying Brussels sprouts are the ultimate Christmas vegetable.
Love them or hate them, there’s no denying Brussels sprouts are the ultimate Christmas vegetable.

Anthony Weldon farming Brussels sproutsIn fact, each Christmas, we munch our way through around 100 million sprouts, and a good chunk of that number is supplied by Anthony and Enda Weldon from their farm in North Dublin. Much like Santa’s elves, December means serious overtime for the Weldons - as they aim to ensure a serving of sprouts makes it onto dinner plates around Ireland. Read on to find out how they do it.

When it comes to sprouts, the Weldon brothers have a lot of pedigree. They’ve been growing them for decades. “The farm has been in the family for around four generations,” Anthony says. “It was traditionally vegetable and cereal growing, but it’s only in the last few decades we decided to concentrate on sprouts specifically.”

“They’re obviously originally from Brussels, but sprouts would have been grown in Ireland from the early part of the last century,” he explains. “My grandfather grew them and he was a young man in the 1916 Rising.”

A Growing Reputation

Gathering Brussels sprouts on the Weldon farm

Brussels sprouts will certainly be making an appearance in the Weldons’ Christmas spread. “I would eat them three times a week,” Anthony says. “The traditional way is to cook the sprouts in the same way as bacon and cabbage, with the sprouts done in the bacon water.”

And younger generations are finding new ways to spice up the sprout with creative cookery. “Just yesterday, my nephew made up a sprout salad with maple syrup and beetroot and it was absolutely delicious,” Enda explains. “Everyone was filling their plates.”

Along with daring new recipes, modern growing techniques and varieties have contributed to a serious uptake in the humble sprout’s reputation. “We plant them a lot earlier than we did traditionally, and we grow them now on a slower regime,” Enda explains. “That way, they use all the natural trace elements that are in the ground.”

“The varieties we have now are a lot sweeter,” Anthony says. “I think that’s what put people off them years ago. They were used as a threat, ‘We’ll give you sprouts if you don’t behave yourself!’ but I think that’s changing now. Thankfully for us,” he laughs.

Brussels sprout production is busy at Christmas

Preparing for the Christmas Rush

December is definitely the busiest season for the Weldons - with around 50% of their production geared towards the Christmas rush. “The actual volumes that go through in Christmas week are easily twenty times what goes through in a normal week,” Anthony says. “In a normal week, one harvesting machine will suffice but on Christmas week, we need three.”

“We’re coming into the mad season now,” Enda says. “It’s very different from normal operations during the year because we have to take on a lot more people and train them. And we put the show in operation ‘round the clock for about 8 or 9 days. We harvest, size grade, quality grade, pack, and deliver all within around 24 hours. You have to be able to get it done when the crunch comes at Christmas.”

A Unique Challenge

And the sprout itself is a tricky customer, as Anthony explains, “It’s probably the most difficult brassica (plants belonging to the mustard family) to grow. The sprouts themselves are fully exposed to the elements at all times. “

This year, a lack of sunlight during the summer has contributed to a sprout shortage across Europe. “We had a reasonably good growing summer,” Anthony explains, “but because we had a lack of sunshine, the crops have tended to grow higher to (reach the) light this year. And as a result, we’ve had a smaller sprout size.”

The Benefits of Flexible Finance

Because of the seasonal nature of their work, the Weldons often need fast access to farm finance. “AIB are a huge part of our business, especially in terms of leasing arrangements,” Enda says. “When you’re cropping, you’re taking a chance every year. We personally take that risk, but the bank also takes the risk with us.”

“We’ve availed of financing from AIB over the last twenty years and we’ve always found them very flexible and easy to deal with,” Anthony says. “Sometimes opportunities arise when you need quick decisions. And you need fast clearance from the bank if you’re going to finance something.”

Does your farm need finance fast?

Whatever your financial needs, AIB customers can get approval within 48 hours on new business loans and overdrafts up to €30,000. You can also get in touch with us on Twitter @AIB and on Facebook.

Lending criteria, terms and conditions apply. Credit facilities are subject to repayment capacity and financial status and are not available to persons under 18 years of age. Security may be required.

We aim to provide a decision within 48 hours upon receipt of all required information (48hrs excludes Sat., Sun. & Bank Holidays). If you are experiencing any financial difficulties please talk to us in more detail so we can advise the best solution for you.

Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Copyright Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. 1995.

More in SubPages
Free
WIN a Dairymaster MooMonitor+ Health and Fertility Monitoring system worth €12k
Advertisers' anouncements
WIN a Dairymaster MooMonitor+ Health and Fertility Monitoring system worth €12k
By Farmers Journal on 20 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
End-of-year target for TAMS payments
Schemes
End-of-year target for TAMS payments
By Darren Carty on 21 December 2016
Free
Navigating Global Trade - Irish agribusiness in the new world order
Global Trade
Navigating Global Trade - Irish agribusiness in the new world order
By Farmers Journal on 14 December 2016
Free
My farming week: Cathal Lenehan, Hill of Tara, Co Meath
News
My farming week: Cathal Lenehan, Hill of Tara, Co Meath
By Patrick Donohoe on 12 December 2016
WANTED JCB 3CXS YEAR 1996 TO 2011
AN OLD DIGGERS WANTED DEAD OR ALIVE WANTED ALL JCB TELEPORTERS JCB 3CXS ALL IREL...
View ad
Yard and Store Supervisor
...
View ad
Regional Sales Managers in Ireland & UK
For full details on responsibilities and requirements seewww.dairymaster.com/c...
View ad
Terradisc 3001 Demonstration Unit
Terradisc 3001 - DEMO UNITComplete with:Pack ring RollerLevelling ti...
View ad
Massey Ferguson 2725 Electronic
147 HP4 Wheel drive. Hydrostatic Power Steering. Wet disc Brakes.On Hydr...
View ad

Place ad