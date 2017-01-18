Trade improves but numbers small
By Nathan Tuffy on 19 January 2017
The trade has remained firm across the country in the past week. Tight supplies have been met with strong demand and prices have increased by up to €20/head since before Christmas in some cases.
By Darren Carty on 18 January 2017
