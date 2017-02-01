Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
‘Tuberculosis-resistant’ cattle developed in China
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

‘Tuberculosis-resistant’ cattle developed in China

By on
Researchers in China claim to have produced cloned cattle with an increased resistance to bovine tuberculosis.
Researchers in China claim to have produced cloned cattle with an increased resistance to bovine tuberculosis.

Scientists at the College of Veterinary Medicine, Northwest A&F University in Shaanxi altered a gene involved in fighting infection.

The team used a genome editing tool to change the genetic code of cattle and claim this could have widespread uses in agriculture.

The research was published in the journal, Genome Biology.

“Our study provides an avenue to develop the CRISPR/Cas9 system for agriculture applications,” the scientists said.

Blood samples

“We demonstrated that a single Cas9n can be used for gene insertion at a selected target site in the cattle genome and that this method is advantageous in terms of avoiding additional indel mutations.”

“The resulting transgenic cattle exhibited increased resistance to M. bovis infection,” the researchers said.

In an attempt to fight against tuberculosis, scientists in China have previously inserted a mouse gene into cattle.

However, the latest research involves the new and more precise genome editing tool.

Tests on resistance to TB were carried out on blood samples taken from the cloned animals.

It is not clear what would happen if the transgenic cattle were exposed to tuberculosis in normal conditions.

More in Beef
Journal+
Strong calf prices continue
Markets
Strong calf prices continue
By Nathan Tuffy on 01 February 2017
Journal+
Slightly improved trade for weanlings
Markets
Slightly improved trade for weanlings
By Nathan Tuffy on 01 February 2017
Journal+
A guide to special and upcoming sales
Markets
A guide to special and upcoming sales
By Nathan Tuffy on 01 February 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
4,500 dairy cows ship out to China
World
4,500 dairy cows ship out to China
By Amy McShane on 01 February 2017
Free
Farmer turns to crowd funding to get going
Dealer
Farmer turns to crowd funding to get going
By The Dealer on 31 January 2017
Free
Whole milk powder exports to China up 22%
Markets
Whole milk powder exports to China up 22%
By Amy McShane on 01 February 2017
Holstein Friesian/TAAFFE AUCTIONS
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE80 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & C...
View ad
6 maiden friesian heifers
6 maiden heifers from high solids herd0863434878...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
TAAFFE AUCTIONS041-9881288Co. MEATHUSED MACHINERYAUCTION-NEW DATESAT...
View ad
A.T Garage doors
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
View ad
Semen from top Austrian bulls.
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
View ad

Place ad