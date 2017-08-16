Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
UK plan for Brexit a ‘positive’ - EU Commission
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

UK plan for Brexit a ‘positive’ - EU Commission

By on
The European Union has described the British Government's publication of position papers on Brexit as a ‘positive’ for future plans on the issue.
The European Union has described the British Government's publication of position papers on Brexit as a ‘positive’ for future plans on the issue.

In a statement on Wednesday, the EU Commission said that time was at a premium and the outlined plans by Britian will help the process.

“We see the UK publications of a series of position papers as a positive step towards really starting phase one of negotiations. The clock is ticking and this will allow us to make progress,” the Commission said. “We will carefully study the two papers in the light of the European council guild lines and the Council Negotiation Directives.”

The papers

Two papers have been released by the British Government this week.

On Tuesday, a paper outlined Britain’s hope to secure a temporary customs union with the European Union after Brexit, while a long-term deal is worked out.

On Wednesday, a paper outlining the UK’s position on how to address the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland and Ireland was published, emphasising Britain’s desire for no border controls between the North and the Republic of Ireland.

These paper are the first UK response to the series of nine papers released by the EU before this summer.

Ireland

On Ireland, the Commission said: “we must discuss how to maintain Common Travel Area and protect in all its dimensions the Good Friday Agreement. It is essential we have a political discussion on this before looking at technical solutions”.

Read More

UK seeks temporary customs union post-Brexit

No border post Brexit - UK

More in News
Rugby star parking cars at agricultural show
Dealer
Rugby star parking cars at agricultural show
By The Dealer on 16 August 2017
Over 6,450 sit agriculture subjects in 2017
News
Over 6,450 sit agriculture subjects in 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 16 August 2017
No border post Brexit - UK
News
No border post Brexit - UK
By Anthony Jordan on 16 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
No border post Brexit - UK
News
No border post Brexit - UK
By Anthony Jordan on 16 August 2017
UK position means a hard Brexit – IFA
News
UK position means a hard Brexit – IFA
By Thomas Hubert on 15 August 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Ornua's PPI steady for July
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Ornua's PPI steady for July
By Anthony Jordan on 09 August 2017
Record LPs in good condition wanted for cash.
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
View ad
Save Time:
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
25"84"44...
View ad

Place ad