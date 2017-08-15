UK seeks temporary customs union post-Brexit

The UK is hoping to secure a temporary customs union with the European Union after Brexit while a long-term deal is worked out.

In its draft proposal published on Tuesday, the UK outlined plans for a deal that will allow the movement of goods to continue for a brief period before a long-term deal is struck.

The hope, as outlined by the Department for Exiting the European Union, would be to secure as “frictionless trade as possible with the EU, alongside the ability to forge trade deals around the world.”

Long term

For the long-term, the British government has outlined two proposals for the customs union.

The first sets out a relatively relaxed customs union, where the UK would manage new custom borders but would keep border checks at a minimum.

The second sets a custom partnership that “negates the need for a customs border”.

The second option would evidently suit Ireland.

This paper is the first detailed draft proposal on future partnerships between Britain and Europe since the negotiations started.

It comes almost 14 months after tlast June’s referendum.

Read More

Map: jobs at risk of a hard Brexit in your county

Brexit bill deadlock