Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Unlock the growth potential of your land with lime
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Unlock the growth potential of your land with lime

By Contributor on
Mark Plunkett and David Wall, Teagasc, Johnstown Castle, explain the importance of lime as a fertiliser.
Mark Plunkett and David Wall, Teagasc, Johnstown Castle, explain the importance of lime as a fertiliser.
More in Focus
Journal+
Introduction to spring planning and soil fertility
Introduction to spring planning and soil fertility
By Aidan Brennan on 03 January 2017
Free
Seconds from disaster on Galway farm
Slurry
Seconds from disaster on Galway farm
By James Maloney on 03 January 2017
Journal+
Where to send your soil samples
Where to send your soil samples
By Aidan Brennan on 03 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Introduction to spring planning and soil fertility
Introduction to spring planning and soil fertility
By Aidan Brennan on 03 January 2017
Journal+
Record-breaking rainfall in 2016
News
Record-breaking rainfall in 2016
By Odile Evans on 04 January 2017
Heifer Teat Sealing Service
You can reduce heifer mastitis by inserting teat seal 4-6 weeks pre calving...
View ad
Cattle Nose/Pasture Pump
The Pasture/Nose Pump is a unique pump that uses animal power to pump water. The...
View ad
Teat Mobile Calf Feeders
• 60+50+40 teat mobile calf feeders• Galvanised trailer unit• Wide tyr...
View ad
FiL back pack tail painting kit.
The easiest way to apply bulk paint cheaply and effectively. Two x 2 Litre FiL...
View ad
ROTATING ZOOM CALVING CAMERA
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. ...
View ad

Place ad