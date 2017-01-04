Unlock the growth potential of your land with lime
By Contributor on 05 January 2017
Mark Plunkett and David Wall, Teagasc, Johnstown Castle, explain the importance of lime as a fertiliser.
More in Focus
By James Maloney on 03 January 2017
Related Stories
By Odile Evans on 04 January 2017
You can reduce heifer mastitis by inserting teat seal 4-6 weeks pre calving...
The Pasture/Nose Pump is a unique pump that uses animal power to pump water. The...
• 60+50+40 teat mobile calf feeders• Galvanised trailer unit• Wide tyr...
The easiest way to apply bulk paint cheaply and effectively. Two x 2 Litre FiL...
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. ...