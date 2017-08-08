Sign in to your account
US dairy exports at highest level for three years

By Contributor on
Exports of US dairy products continue to grow except for butter, which is in high demand on the domestic market, writes John Boylan.
Exports of US dairy products continue to grow except for butter, which is in high demand on the domestic market, writes John Boylan.

US exports of non-fat dry milk (NFDM), skimmed milk powder (SMP), whey products and cheese has driven exports for the first half of 2017 to a three-year high, according to the US Dairy Export Council (USDEC).

The USDEC figures for the first six months of 2017 show suppliers exported 950,291t of milk powder, cheese, butterfat, whey and lactose. This was 13% more than the same period in 2016 and the highest volume of US dairy exports since 2014.

US butter stays at home

Since January, the US has exported 172,990t of cheese, which is 24% higher than last year. Exports of NFDM and SMP were 305,175t, up by 20% from 2016. Butter exports dropped by 6% because of increased consumption within the US and are at their lowest level since 2009. Lactose exports were 1% lower.

Whole milk powder exports were down by 23% to a six-year low. Milk protein concentrate exports were 13% higher than 2016, but this was the second lowest figure for eight years.

US dairy exports were the equivalent of 14.3% of US milk production on a total milk solids basis for the first half of 2017.

Read more

Dairy markets: currency turning against European dairy exporters

