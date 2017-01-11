Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
US dairy exports on the increase
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

US dairy exports on the increase

By on
Even though the US had higher milk production costs and stronger dollar, the US saw increased volume in a number of key products in the second half of 2016.
Even though the US had higher milk production costs and stronger dollar, the US saw increased volume in a number of key products in the second half of 2016.
More in News
Free
Brexit hits Irish exports by €570m
News
Brexit hits Irish exports by €570m
By Patrick Donohoe on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Farmer writes: bedding in a new system
News
Farmer writes: bedding in a new system
By Kieran Sullivan on 11 January 2017
Free
Yellow weather warning in place as wintry conditions develop
News
Yellow weather warning in place as wintry conditions develop
By Odile Evans on 11 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Listen: UFU roadshow focuses on the future and young farmers
News
Listen: UFU roadshow focuses on the future and young farmers
By Peter McCann on 10 January 2017
Free
First Macra presidential hopeful declares candidacy
News
First Macra presidential hopeful declares candidacy
By Patrick Donohoe on 07 January 2017
Journal+
2016 milk supply hits 6.6bn litres
News
2016 milk supply hits 6.6bn litres
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
Connacht Agri Supplies Ltd
PVC Curtain Strips.Keep the birds weather and cold out permanently, doorways, ...
View ad

Place ad