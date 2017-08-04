Varadkar tells agri food industry to appreciate threat of Brexit

Speaking at Queen's University Belfast, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the UK should stay in some sort of customs union with the EU after Brexit.

In his first speech in Northern Ireland since being appointed Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar said that one of his biggest concerns with Brexit was the potential impact it could have on agriculture on both sides of the Irish border.

“I would encourage people involved in the food industry and in agriculture to get engaged in the issue and fully appreciate the extent to which Brexit going wrong could damage their jobs, businesses and livelihoods,” he told an audience at Queen’s University Belfast.

Varadkar urged agri food representatives to put pressure on politicians to ensure Brexit does not negatively affect the industry. “That means [the UK] remaining in a customs union and having some sort of free-trade agreement,” he said.

Solutions

A possible new customs union between the EU and UK, similar to the current arrangement that the EU has with Turkey was suggested by Varadkar as a solution to the UK leaving the European Union Customs Union.

He said that a comprehensive free-trade agreement between the UK and EU was needed if the UK leaves the European Single Market and suggested a long transition period if these arrangements were not finalised before March 2019.

“These are the practical solutions I am proposing, and I think it would be helpful if others did the same,” Varadkar said in a remark aimed at Brexiteers who are yet to propose solutions to cross border trade.

Standards

He also said that common standards for food in the UK and EU were needed after Brexit to limit disruption to agri food trade across the Irish border. He said that different food standards in the UK would present “a very difficult scenario”.

“There's no technological solution or tolling system that is going to tell you what’s in the milk or what standards the burger are up to. That can only be achieved through common standards,” the Taoiseach said.

