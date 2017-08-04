Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Varadkar tells agri food industry to appreciate threat of Brexit
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Varadkar tells agri food industry to appreciate threat of Brexit

By on
Speaking at Queen's University Belfast, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the UK should stay in some sort of customs union with the EU after Brexit.
Speaking at Queen's University Belfast, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the UK should stay in some sort of customs union with the EU after Brexit.

In his first speech in Northern Ireland since being appointed Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar said that one of his biggest concerns with Brexit was the potential impact it could have on agriculture on both sides of the Irish border.

“I would encourage people involved in the food industry and in agriculture to get engaged in the issue and fully appreciate the extent to which Brexit going wrong could damage their jobs, businesses and livelihoods,” he told an audience at Queen’s University Belfast.

Varadkar urged agri food representatives to put pressure on politicians to ensure Brexit does not negatively affect the industry. “That means [the UK] remaining in a customs union and having some sort of free-trade agreement,” he said.

Solutions

A possible new customs union between the EU and UK, similar to the current arrangement that the EU has with Turkey was suggested by Varadkar as a solution to the UK leaving the European Union Customs Union.

He said that a comprehensive free-trade agreement between the UK and EU was needed if the UK leaves the European Single Market and suggested a long transition period if these arrangements were not finalised before March 2019.

“These are the practical solutions I am proposing, and I think it would be helpful if others did the same,” Varadkar said in a remark aimed at Brexiteers who are yet to propose solutions to cross border trade.

Standards

He also said that common standards for food in the UK and EU were needed after Brexit to limit disruption to agri food trade across the Irish border. He said that different food standards in the UK would present “a very difficult scenario”.

“There's no technological solution or tolling system that is going to tell you what’s in the milk or what standards the burger are up to. That can only be achieved through common standards,” the Taoiseach said.

Read more

Full coverage: Brexit

More in News
Member
Watch and listen: building a dairy industry from the ground up in Kenya
International
Watch and listen: building a dairy industry from the ground up in Kenya
By Thomas Hubert on 20 July 2017
Farmyard fire under investigation in Co Laois
News
Farmyard fire under investigation in Co Laois
By Thomas Hubert on 05 August 2017
Vets fear labour shortage
News
Vets fear labour shortage
By Thomas Hubert on 05 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Varadkar, FBD and Young Farmer of the Year
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Varadkar, FBD and Young Farmer of the Year
By Thomas Hubert on 04 August 2017
Member
Farming on a hill on the periphery of Europe
News
Farming on a hill on the periphery of Europe
By Amy Forde on 17 July 2017
Member
CAP 2020: regulating post-Brexit agricultural markets
News
CAP 2020: regulating post-Brexit agricultural markets
By Phelim O'Neill on 01 August 2017
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
25"84"44...
View ad
HANSEN FULL FLOW VALVE
...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 400 GALLON
...
View ad

Place ad