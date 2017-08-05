Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Vets fear labour shortage
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Vets fear labour shortage

By on
Veterinary practitioners are the latest agricultural profession to raise the prospect of insufficient manpower as livestock numbers increase and young graduates look elsewhere for work.
Veterinary practitioners are the latest agricultural profession to raise the prospect of insufficient manpower as livestock numbers increase and young graduates look elsewhere for work.

Vet Conor Geraghty from Mountbellew, Co Galway, told RTE's Countrywide programme this Saturday that young veterinary graduates were turning away from large animal practices. "We work two nights a week and every third weekend," Conor said. "Young graduates see different opportunities and a better lifestyle" in other types of work. He added that working on farms could involve "high-stress situations" with sick animals.

Watch: 24 hours on Conor Geraghty's practice

"If we can’t attract graduates and there are people retiring – if that trend continues, it’s not a crisis yet, but the trend is that we’re going to be stuck for vets," Conor said

Killian Farrell, who graduated from UCD this year, said under one in 10 students in his class went to work in large animal practices. "The majority would want to go into mixed practice," he told Countrywide. "There’s a fair few that go away to New Zealand or Australia. A lot have gone to Canada this year," he added. Killian's choice to join Conor's large animal practice stemmed from his farming background and placed him in a minority, he said.

Shortages across industry

This week, the Irish Farmers Journal revealed that a pilot scheme including specific benefits and training would target social welfare recipients who take up jobs on dairy farms to alleviate the labour shortage there.

Dairy expansion has also created a gap in the availability of qualified hoof parers in sufficient numbers.

Earlier this year, contractors were the ones finding it hard to secure drivers for the silage season as recovery in the construction sector drove machinery operators away from farm work.

Read more

Agri jobs: planting sweet potatoes in New Zealand and dairy workers

More in News
Member
Watch and listen: building a dairy industry from the ground up in Kenya
International
Watch and listen: building a dairy industry from the ground up in Kenya
By Thomas Hubert on 20 July 2017
Farmyard fire under investigation in Co Laois
News
Farmyard fire under investigation in Co Laois
By Thomas Hubert on 05 August 2017
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week
News
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week
By Caitríona Morrissey on 04 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
€5,000 for dole workers to milk cows
News
€5,000 for dole workers to milk cows
By Caitríona Morrissey on 02 August 2017
Member
Labour Shortage Measures Welcome
Editorial
Labour Shortage Measures Welcome
By Justin McCarthy on 02 August 2017
Member
Are we ready for driverless cars?
Damien O'Reilly
Are we ready for driverless cars?
By Damien O'Reilly on 31 July 2017
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
25"84"44...
View ad
HANSEN FULL FLOW VALVE
...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 400 GALLON
...
View ad

Place ad