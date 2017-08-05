Vets fear labour shortage

Veterinary practitioners are the latest agricultural profession to raise the prospect of insufficient manpower as livestock numbers increase and young graduates look elsewhere for work.

Vet Conor Geraghty from Mountbellew, Co Galway, told RTE's Countrywide programme this Saturday that young veterinary graduates were turning away from large animal practices. "We work two nights a week and every third weekend," Conor said. "Young graduates see different opportunities and a better lifestyle" in other types of work. He added that working on farms could involve "high-stress situations" with sick animals.

Watch: 24 hours on Conor Geraghty's practice

"If we can’t attract graduates and there are people retiring – if that trend continues, it’s not a crisis yet, but the trend is that we’re going to be stuck for vets," Conor said

Killian Farrell, who graduated from UCD this year, said under one in 10 students in his class went to work in large animal practices. "The majority would want to go into mixed practice," he told Countrywide. "There’s a fair few that go away to New Zealand or Australia. A lot have gone to Canada this year," he added. Killian's choice to join Conor's large animal practice stemmed from his farming background and placed him in a minority, he said.

Shortages across industry

This week, the Irish Farmers Journal revealed that a pilot scheme including specific benefits and training would target social welfare recipients who take up jobs on dairy farms to alleviate the labour shortage there.

Dairy expansion has also created a gap in the availability of qualified hoof parers in sufficient numbers.

Earlier this year, contractors were the ones finding it hard to secure drivers for the silage season as recovery in the construction sector drove machinery operators away from farm work.

