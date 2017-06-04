Watch: 129 cubicles in Kilkenny dairy shed
Seán Mullooly visits the father and son team of Michael and Conor Murphy who recently built a new cubicle shed.
To continue reading this article please sign in here
Never registered before? Register now to read 7 Member articles for free here
More in Focus
By Andy Doyle on 26 May 2017
Related Stories
By Odile Evans on 30 May 2017
By Contributor on 30 May 2017
By Alison Sinnott on 19 May 2017
Experienced operators, references available. Call for details....
All types of agricultural and residential doors. Call Pat for a free quote 029 6...
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
EasyFit Windbreaker™ manufactured at our premises in Clonmel Co Tipperary....
We specialize in the painting and cleaning of all types of farm buildings. A...