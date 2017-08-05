In pictures: going topless for Wicklow dairy cubicles
By William Conlon on 03 August 2017
With dairy farms throughout the country currently expanding, the option of topless cubicles may appeal to many farmers.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in More
By Shane Murphy on 04 August 2017
By Peter McCann on 04 August 2017
By Peter McCann on 04 August 2017
Related Stories
By Jack Kennedy on 01 August 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 02 August 2017
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
34"34"...
2.5M...
We specialise in all types of farm buildings. All work carried out to the high...
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...