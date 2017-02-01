Sign in to your account
Watch: lawnmower gets new lease of life as slurry scraper

By on
This ride-on butterfly lawn mower has been converted to a slurry scraper for a cubicle shed.

Andrew McNamee contacted the Irish Farmers Journal with an idea he has come up with to save money on slurry scraping in the short-term. The McNamees from Calhane, Convoy, Co Donegal, are new entrants to dairying. They have cubicle sheds for their dairy cows but do not have automatic slurry scrapers.

They bought an old butterfly mower from a golf course that was for sale online at a cost of €750. The lawnmower had three cutting decks which the McNamees removed. They replaced the cutting decks with rubber from an industrial-sized conveyor to make a slurry scraper.