Watch: meat truck overturns in Ballyjamesduff

By on
A meat truck overturned in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, on Wednesday this week, with the meat rescued by Virginia International Logistics.
See the pictures and watch the video below from the scene in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, where a truck carrying animal carcases overturned this Wednesday. Workers are seen loading the carcases on to a separate truck. The driver of the overturned truck was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. Photos and video by Barry Cronin.

