Weanlings more resilient than stores to price drops in 2016
By Nathan Tuffy on 05 January 2017
The average 350kg weanling bull saw prices drop by 13c/kg or €56/head in 2016 when compared to 2015. The average store bullock fell by €150/head in the same period
By Phelim O'Neill on 04 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 22 December 2016
By Nathan Tuffy on 23 December 2016
By Nathan Tuffy on 22 December 2016
