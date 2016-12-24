Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Weather warning issued by Met Éireann
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Weather warning issued by Met Éireann

By on
A status yellow wind warning has been issued for nine counties as winds continue to blow.
A status yellow wind warning has been issued for nine counties as winds continue to blow.

The weather warning, Met Éireann’s lowest level warning, is for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. It is valid until 3pm on Christmas Day.

Counties along the Atlantic coast will feel the brunt of the winds.

According to Met Éireann, “southwest winds will reach mean speeds between 50km/hr and 65 km/hr with gusts between 65km/hr and 80 km/hr”.

Disruption

The strong winds has caused disruption to travel in and out of the country. Also some 1,400 homes and businesses in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are without power as result of storm Barbara.

Join in with me, oh the weather outside is frightful...

Read more

Ten tips for securing your farm during storms

More in News
Journal+
Farmer Writes: Christmas Day weaning
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: Christmas Day weaning
By Harold Kingston on 24 December 2016
Free
€52m spent on flood relief – Canney
News
€52m spent on flood relief – Canney
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 December 2016
Free
Fonterra upgrades two of its Malaysian plants
World
Fonterra upgrades two of its Malaysian plants
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Weekend weather: strong gusts to ease but will remain windy
News
Weekend weather: strong gusts to ease but will remain windy
By Peter McCann on 23 December 2016
Free
Ten tips for securing your farm ahead of Storm Barbara
Dealer
Ten tips for securing your farm ahead of Storm Barbara
By The Dealer on 22 December 2016
Free
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: bird flu, beef battle and Barbara
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: bird flu, beef battle and Barbara
By Peter McCann on 22 December 2016
Rosselli pto saw benches
new, choice of sliding or hinged table ...
View ad
''Áine'' Brand new Introductions and Matchmaking Service
Designed for you to meet your perfect partner for friendship and romance. Ladies...
View ad
5Km DIGITAL WIRELESS IP CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
View live on your pc or mobile phone worldwide. Nationwide delivery. www.equicom...
View ad
ROTATING ZOOM CALVING CAMERA
View this camera on your tv or mobile phone. All systems available. Nationwide d...
View ad
Hawk Wireless calving cameras
SALE NOW ON Â¦ SALE NOW ON Â¦SALE NOW ON, Nationwide d...
View ad

Place ad