Weather warning issued by Met Éireann
A status yellow wind warning has been issued for nine counties as winds continue to blow.
The weather warning, Met Éireann’s lowest level warning, is for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. It is valid until 3pm on Christmas Day.
Counties along the Atlantic coast will feel the brunt of the winds.
According to Met Éireann, “southwest winds will reach mean speeds between 50km/hr and 65 km/hr with gusts between 65km/hr and 80 km/hr”.
Disruption
The strong winds has caused disruption to travel in and out of the country. Also some 1,400 homes and businesses in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are without power as result of storm Barbara.
By Harold Kingston on 24 December 2016
