Weekend weather: clear intervals but rain too

There is yet another weekend of mixed weather, with sunny spells and dry intervals on the way this weekend.

Weekend weather

Friday night will see some clear intervals, but there will be a few showers about too, mainly along the west and north, according to Met Éireann.

Lowest temperatures are forecast between 11 to 13 degrees Celsius in light to moderate west to northwest breezes. An isolated mist patch will form inland.

Saturday

A bright and fresh day is forecast for Saturday, with a mix of sunny spells and a few passing showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 15 to 19 degrees, with northwest winds mostly light to moderate in strength.

Sunday

Current indications suggest that Sunday will start off with a dry and bright morning for the bulk of the country.

Ulster and most of Leinster will remain dry until evening time, but rain will develop through Munster and Connacht during the afternoon.

Rain will extend to all areas during the evening and night.

