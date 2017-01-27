Weekend weather: get field work done by Saturday evening

Sunny spells will continue until Saturday night, when rain will spread to all areas.

Met Éireann is forecasting a band of heavy rain on Saturday night and Sunday morning, bringing milder temperatures in its wake.

Friday's cold weather with bright spells and showers is forecast to continue on Saturday, after a freezing night with fog and frost. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties and over Ulster, with some hail and a risk of thunder. However, many eastern and southern areas will be dry. Top temperatures will range from 6°C to 9°C, in a moderate southwest breeze.

After a frosty start to Saturday night, cloud and rain will spread from the south, with heavy bursts expected in places. Rain will extend to the whole country on Sunday morning, followed by a return to sunny spells spreading from Munster in the afternoon. A gradient of top temperatures will range from 6°C in the north to 12°C in the south.

Winds are forecast to stay moderate and Sunday night will see a touch of frost, with temperatures just above freezing point.

Management tips

The recent dry weather has allowed a lot of tillage field work to take place, and there is still time to complete a number of tasks. These include careful nitrogen fertilisation and decisions on beans planting.

Most dairy and beef farms enjoy an ample supply of spring grass and some planning is in order to make the most of it. This is also the time to check if you're in line with BDGP requirements and consider purchasing calves.

Dairy farmers should do their homework on milk replacer costs ahead of calving and look at all options before taking on more land.

On the sheep front, keeping track of your feeding records takes a new dimention with the Sheep Welfare Scheme. The deadlines for this scheme and the sheep census are fast approaching. The recent good weather has also boosted ewe condition, which should be watched carefully.