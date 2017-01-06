Weekend weather: mild and mainly dry weather ahead

It will remain very windy throughout Sunday night and Monday.

Met Éireann is forecasting mild and mainly dry weather over the weekend, with strong winds forecast for Sunday night and Monday.

Friday night will be mild, mostly cloudy and dry, according to Met Éireann. However, there will be patches of drizzle and fog on hills and coasts. Lowest temperatures are forecast of 6°C to 8°C.

Similar weather is forecast for Saturday, with conditions remaining mild and dry, with some drizzle on hills and coasts. Highest temperatures are forecast of 9°C to 11°C, with mostly light southwest breezes.

There will be a few bright spells on Sunday, but there will be a good deal of cloud overall, which will bring a few spots of rain or drizzle on Atlantic coasts, as well as fog to hills and coasts. Maximum temperatures are forecast of 9°C to 12°C.

Sunday night will see windy conditions and a band of rain move down from the northwest to all regions. Clearer, colder conditions will follow from the northwest overnight and on Monday morning, but it will remain very windy throughout the day, as winds veer west to northwest in direction.

Management notes

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods discusses out-wintered stock, pneumonia issues and stock bulls.

Aidan Brennan writes about soil temperatures and fertiliser, extra labour and teat-sealing heifers in the dairy notes.

Drafting hill lambs, abortion vigilance and clostridial vaccine boosters are discussed by Darren Carty in the sheep management notes.

Andy Doyle writes about slugs, ground conditions and soil testing in this week’s tillage notes.

