Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Weekend weather: mild and mainly dry weather ahead
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Weekend weather: mild and mainly dry weather ahead

By on
Met Éireann is forecasting mild and mainly dry weather over the weekend, with strong winds forecast for Sunday night and Monday.
Met Éireann is forecasting mild and mainly dry weather over the weekend, with strong winds forecast for Sunday night and Monday.

Friday night will be mild, mostly cloudy and dry, according to Met Éireann. However, there will be patches of drizzle and fog on hills and coasts. Lowest temperatures are forecast of 6°C to 8°C.

Similar weather is forecast for Saturday, with conditions remaining mild and dry, with some drizzle on hills and coasts. Highest temperatures are forecast of 9°C to 11°C, with mostly light southwest breezes.

There will be a few bright spells on Sunday, but there will be a good deal of cloud overall, which will bring a few spots of rain or drizzle on Atlantic coasts, as well as fog to hills and coasts. Maximum temperatures are forecast of 9°C to 12°C.

Sunday night will see windy conditions and a band of rain move down from the northwest to all regions. Clearer, colder conditions will follow from the northwest overnight and on Monday morning, but it will remain very windy throughout the day, as winds veer west to northwest in direction.

Management notes

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods discusses out-wintered stock, pneumonia issues and stock bulls.

Aidan Brennan writes about soil temperatures and fertiliser, extra labour and teat-sealing heifers in the dairy notes.

Drafting hill lambs, abortion vigilance and clostridial vaccine boosters are discussed by Darren Carty in the sheep management notes.

Andy Doyle writes about slugs, ground conditions and soil testing in this week’s tillage notes.

Read more

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news

More in News
Free
Nollaig na mBan: Celebrating women in farming
News
Nollaig na mBan: Celebrating women in farming
By Caitríona Murphy on 06 January 2017
Free
Focus on China for access to new markets in 2017
News
Focus on China for access to new markets in 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 06 January 2017
Journal+
Bids for intervention SMP €139/t below market price
News
Bids for intervention SMP €139/t below market price
By Peter McCann on 06 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Nollaig na mBan: Celebrating women in farming
News
Nollaig na mBan: Celebrating women in farming
By Caitríona Murphy on 06 January 2017
Journal+
Quinn’s of Baltinglass increase profits in 2015
Companies
Quinn’s of Baltinglass increase profits in 2015
By Eoin Lowry on 15 December 2016
Free
Government failing in commitment to lower CAP payment ceiling - McConalogue
News
Government failing in commitment to lower CAP payment ceiling - McConalogue
By Odile Evans on 03 January 2017
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad
Victor Model 1 post driver
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
View ad
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad

Place ad