Weekend weather: sunshine and scattered showers forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting mixed weather conditions over the bank holiday weekend, with sunny spells and scattered showers to be expected.

Scattered showers on Saturday will turn heavy locally in the afternoon and early evening, particularly in Ulster and north Leinster. There will be sunny spells also and top temperatures are forecast from 15°C to 18°C.

Showers will become isolated and conditions will clear on Saturday night. However, some outbreaks of rain are expected in western counties.

On Sunday, outbreaks of rain will extend eastwards while turning lighter. Another spell of heavier rain is forecast to come off the Atlantic in the afternoon, with rain clearing in the west and northwest by the evening. Maximum temperatures will range from 14°C to 17°C, according to Met Éireann.

A brighter day with sunny intervals and just passing showers is forecast for bank holiday Monday. Top temperatures on Monday will range from 16°C to 19°C.

