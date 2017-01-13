Weekend weather: Temperatures to increase

Saturday will similar to Friday with wintry showers and clear spells. However, temperatures will rise from Sunday onwards.

A status orange weather warning for snow and ice in northern counties and a status yellow warning for snow and ice in Munster, Leinster, Galway and Roscommon both remain in place until 6pm on Friday.

Met Éireann forecasts further wintery showers for Friday evening. However, there will be clear and dry periods too. Frost will be widespread, with temperatures ranging from -1°C to +1°C.

Little change in forecast for Saturday, with further wintery showers as well as dry and bright spells to be expected. Highest temperatures of 6°C to 7°C are forecast.

Temperatures will increase come Sunday and will rise throughout the day to 10°C or 11°C. There will be scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle for a time in the morning before becoming mainly dry.

It will be cloudy on Sunday night with lowest temperatures of 4°C to 7°C and no frost. The outlook for Monday is for mainly dry and cloudy weather, with highest temperatures of 10°C or 11°C.

Management notes

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods discusses calf sales, pre-calving supplements, nighttime feeding and slurry spreading.

Aidan Brennan advises farmers where to spread slurry, what to do with underweight heifers and has advice for host farmers in this week's dairy notes.

Darren Carty discusses late pregnancy feeding, Schmallenberg virus, the Sheep Welfare Scheme in the sheep notes.

The cold spell, soil tests, weed control and record-keeping feature in Andy Doyle's tillage management notes.

