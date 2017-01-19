Sign in to your account
code
Weekly podcast: BSE, Brexit and tillage crisis fund

By on
In this week's podcast we discuss the latest case of BSE in Ireland, discuss the 'hard Brexit' that lies ahead, listen to a case for a tillage crisis fund, and talk about CAO forms.
Listen to "BSE, Brexit and tillage crisis fund - Podcast Ep. 95" on Spreaker.

The Irish Farmers Journal weekly podcast is brought to you by Ornua, the home of Irish dairy.

 Subscribe to the Farmers Journal’s weekly podcast on iTunes

Listen to each item separately below:

The first case of BSE since 2015 has been identified in a 18-year-old cow in Co Galway. Patrick Donohoe spoke to our markets specialist Phelim O'Neill about implications for the beef trade and human health.

Listen to "BSE in Co Galway" on Spreaker.

After British prime minister Theresa May's speech confirming the UK's exit from the single market, Patrick Donohoe sat down with agribusiness editor Eoin Lowry and markets specialist Phelim O'Neill to discuss the ramifications for farmers and agribusinesses on both sides of the border.

Listen to "UK to exit the single market after Brexit" on Spreaker.

Speaking outside of Leinster House on Wednesday morning, Fianna Fáil’s Agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue was confident that his Private Members motion, proposing a tillage crisis fund of €5m, will be passed in Dáil Éireann.

Listen to "Fianna Fáil's agricultural spokesperson Charlie McConalogue on the tillage crisis fund" on Spreaker.

Cork dairy farmer Andrew Dineen shares his impressions with Irish Farmers Journal news correspondent Thomas Hubert after touring farms in western France.

Listen to "Irish impression of farms in western France" on Spreaker.

Sean Molloy, director of strategy and supply at Glanbia, talks to Anthony Jordan about the growth of the dairy food company's fixed milk price schemes, from uptake to milk volumes.

Listen to "The growth of fixed milk price schemes at Glanbia" on Spreaker.

Una Sinnott talks to the students behind some of the farming projects at the BT Young Scientist exhibition.

Listen to "Ag projects at the Young Scientist exhibition" on Spreaker.

Mary Phelan, careers editor with Irish Country Living, goes through some of the highlights in this week's CAO supplement with news correspondent Amy Fitzgibbon.

Listen to "CAO advice for students and parents" on Spreaker.

Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here: www.farmersjournal.ie/podcast

Free
Trump to name former governor of Georgia as his secretary for agriculture
News
Trump to name former governor of Georgia as his secretary for agriculture
By Odile Evans on 19 January 2017
Free
No drawing of the SFP and pension at the same time say young farmers
News
No drawing of the SFP and pension at the same time say young farmers
By Ciarán Lenehan on 19 January 2017
Free
Analysis: hurdles to leap for tillage crisis fund
Opinion
Analysis: hurdles to leap for tillage crisis fund
By Pat O'Toole on 18 January 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: BSE, bird flu and clean sheep
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: BSE, bird flu and clean sheep
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 18 January 2017
Journal+
BSE analysis: outliers to be expected as the disease is now almost eradicated
News
BSE analysis: outliers to be expected as the disease is now almost eradicated
By Phelim O'Neill on 18 January 2017
Journal+
Its not me its EU - Theresa Mays speech
Its not me its EU - Theresa Mays speech
By Eoin Lowry on 17 January 2017
