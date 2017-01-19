Weekly podcast: BSE, Brexit and tillage crisis fund

British prime minister Theresa May has announced the UK will be fully exiting the single market after Brexit

In this week's podcast we discuss the latest case of BSE in Ireland, discuss the 'hard Brexit' that lies ahead, listen to a case for a tillage crisis fund, and talk about CAO forms.

The first case of BSE since 2015 has been identified in a 18-year-old cow in Co Galway. Patrick Donohoe spoke to our markets specialist Phelim O'Neill about implications for the beef trade and human health.

After British prime minister Theresa May's speech confirming the UK's exit from the single market, Patrick Donohoe sat down with agribusiness editor Eoin Lowry and markets specialist Phelim O'Neill to discuss the ramifications for farmers and agribusinesses on both sides of the border.

Speaking outside of Leinster House on Wednesday morning, Fianna Fáil’s Agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue was confident that his Private Members motion, proposing a tillage crisis fund of €5m, will be passed in Dáil Éireann.

Cork dairy farmer Andrew Dineen shares his impressions with Irish Farmers Journal news correspondent Thomas Hubert after touring farms in western France.

Sean Molloy, director of strategy and supply at Glanbia, talks to Anthony Jordan about the growth of the dairy food company's fixed milk price schemes, from uptake to milk volumes.

Una Sinnott talks to the students behind some of the farming projects at the BT Young Scientist exhibition.

Mary Phelan, careers editor with Irish Country Living, goes through some of the highlights in this week's CAO supplement with news correspondent Amy Fitzgibbon.

