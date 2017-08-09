Sign in to your account
Weekly podcast: dairy jobs scheme and the Tinahealy show

By on
In this week's podcast, we hear about details of the dairy jobs scheme and we hear from the Tipperary family taking part in the BETTER farm programme.
In this week's podcast, we hear about details of the dairy jobs scheme and we hear from the Tipperary family taking part in the BETTER farm programme.

Listen to “Weekly Podcast: dairy jobs scheme and the Tinahealy show” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the Irish Farmers Journal’s weekly podcast on iTunes

As revelead in last week’s Irish Farmers Journal, people on social welfare will be offered the chance to train as dairy farm workers. Caitriona Morrissey has more details on the scheme.

Listen to “Details on dole workers milking cows” on Spreaker.

One person who gave his opinion on the scheme was Alan Dorian, who judged the holstein class at Tinahely show on Monday. He spoke with Irish Farmers Journal pedigree specialist Shane Murphy.

Ciaran Lenehan spoke with the Stanley family, the Tipperary representatives in the BETTER Farm programme.

Listen to “BETTER FARM: The Stanleys” on Spreaker.

The sheep breeding sales are in full swing and livestock specialist Darren Carty was in Co Wicklow to see what the market is like.

Listen to “Sheep sales "sticky"” on Spreaker.

Children are not thinking of going back to school yet, but their parents are – and they are counting the costs. Irish Country Living consumer editor Ciara Leahy has done the sums.

Listen to “Irish Country Living: back to school special” on Spreaker.

Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here: www.farmersjournal.ie/podcast

