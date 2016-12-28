Sign in to your account
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Weekly podcast: farming through nine decades and what's in store for 2017?

By on
In this week's podcast, we talk to a couple who have farmed through nine decades in Co Wexford, hear from a farmer affected by TB and look forward to what's in store for farmers in 2017.
Listen to "Hogan rules out EU tillage fund, farming through nine decades and what's in store for 2017? - Podcast Ep.92" on Spreaker.

The Irish Farmers Journal weekly podcast is brought to you by Ornua, the home of Irish dairy.

 Subscribe to the Farmers Journal’s weekly podcast on iTunes

Listen to each item separately below:

Last week we broke the story that EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has definitively ruled out the possibility of an EU crisis fund for the tillage sector. News correspondent Amy Fitzgibbon sat down with tillage editor Andy Doyle to discuss where Ireland's tillage farmers go from here.

Listen to "Andy Doyle on EU crisis tillage fund" on Spreaker.

Athernry suckler farmer Mortimor Keane tells Irish Farmers Journal news correspondent Thomas Hubert about the link between badgers and TB on his farm.

Listen to "Farmer in Galway TB black spot" on Spreaker.

News correspondent Thomas Hubert speaks to dairy editor Jack Kennedy, western livestock specialist Nathan Tuffy and tillage editor Andy Doyle about what's coming down the line for farmers in 2017.

Listen to "Looking forward to 2017" on Spreaker.

As we slow down for the holidays, let’s hear from George and Cathy Doyle, who have farmed through nine decades in Gorey, Co Wexford. Una Sinnott has only just started as a first year ag student in UCD, and she asked George and Cathy to take her through the changes they have witnessed through their farming life.

Listen to "Farming through nine decades in Co Wexford" on Spreaker.

Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here: www.farmersjournal.ie/podcast

