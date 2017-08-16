Weekly Podcast: Glanbia's new loyalty scheme and the Tullamore Show
Agribusiness editor Eoin Lowry spoke to Glanbia’s director of strategy Sean Molloy about their new loyalty scheme for milk suppliers.
Amy Forde spoke with Anne Finnegan, AIB’s head of agriculture about increased investment across most sectors of the farming industry.
At the Tullamore Show, Una Sinnott met Freda Kinnarney, who manages the event.
Una also spoke with Lee Wilson, who travelled all the way from Canada to judge in the Angus ring.
Well into their first grazing season, the Flaherty family talk to Ciaran Lenehan about life in the BETTER farm programme.
And in this week’s Irish Country Living, Anne O’Donoghue discusses the Mothers and Others GAA iniative with features editor Maria Moynihan.
