Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Weekly Podcast: Glanbia's new loyalty scheme and the Tullamore Show
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Weekly Podcast: Glanbia's new loyalty scheme and the Tullamore Show

By on
In this week's Irish Farmers Journal weekly podcast, Glanbia reveals details of its new loyalty scheme for milk suppliers and we hear from the people behind the Tullamore Show.
In this week's Irish Farmers Journal weekly podcast, Glanbia reveals details of its new loyalty scheme for milk suppliers and we hear from the people behind the Tullamore Show.

Subscribe to the Irish Farmers Journal’s weekly podcast on iTunes

Agribusiness editor Eoin Lowry spoke to Glanbia’s director of strategy Sean Molloy about their new loyalty scheme for milk suppliers.

Amy Forde spoke with Anne Finnegan, AIB’s head of agriculture about increased investment across most sectors of the farming industry.

At the Tullamore Show, Una Sinnott met Freda Kinnarney, who manages the event.

Una also spoke with Lee Wilson, who travelled all the way from Canada to judge in the Angus ring.

Well into their first grazing season, the Flaherty family talk to Ciaran Lenehan about life in the BETTER farm programme.

And in this week’s Irish Country Living, Anne O’Donoghue discusses the Mothers and Others GAA iniative with features editor Maria Moynihan.

Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here: www.farmersjournal.ie/podcast

More in News
Brexit reactions: UK wants to 'have cake and eat it'
News
Brexit reactions: UK wants to 'have cake and eat it'
By Thomas Hubert on 16 August 2017
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 16 August 2017
Member
Farmers in High Court over wind farm cables
News
Farmers in High Court over wind farm cables
By Thomas Hubert on 16 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Pictures and podcast: Tullamore gold medal recipients 2017
Pedigree
Pictures and podcast: Tullamore gold medal recipients 2017
By Shane Murphy on 14 August 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: heavy rain and farm accidents
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: heavy rain and farm accidents
By Thomas Hubert on 15 August 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fixed milk price and UK Brexit position
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fixed milk price and UK Brexit position
By Thomas Hubert on 15 August 2017
Ecolubrium Oils
Castrol, Shell, Ecolubrium, FuchsDelivered Nationwide. Best Prices.Call Liam...
View ad
Cattle scales, dehorning crate, sheep scales
New Heavy Duty galvanized cattle scales.Rodent proof cable inside the hydrauli...
View ad
Herdsperson/Robotic Milking
The Farm:This modern, well equipped family run farm is looking for an experien...
View ad
1998 CASE IH CX90 LX 4WD C/W TANCO P/L
Finance ExampleFinance €180001 + 9 half annuals x €2030 Kil...
View ad
2006 CASE IH JX1090U 4WD C/W RFL P/L
Finance ExampleFinance €275001 + 9 half annuals x €3100 Kil...
View ad

Place ad