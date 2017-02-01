Weekly podcast: GLAS protests, Navigating Global Trade and EirGrid

Farmers awaiting overdue GLAS payments protest at the Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

In this week's podcast, we hear from farmers protesting against GLAS payment delays, speakers at the Global Trade Conference and EiGrid chief executive Fintan Slye.

Peter Varley attended the protest staged by the IFA outside the Department of Agriculture as thousands of farmers wait for delayed GLAS payments.

The Irish Farmers’ Journal’s Navigating Global Trade Conference discussed the effect of trade agreements and Brexit on the markets where we sell our agri-food products. Agribusiness specialist Lorcan Allen met some of the speakers.

The race to become the next president of Macra Na Feirme is open, and one of the first candidates is Odile Evans from Co Wicklow. She spoke with Una Sinnott at her campaign launch.

Amy Nora Fitzgibbon speaks to EirGrid’s chief executive Fintan Slye about opposition to the North-South Interconnector, the southern element of which recently received planning permission from An Bord Pleanála.

News editor Patrick Donohoe asks beef editor Adam Woods and beef specialist Ciarán Lenehan about the third phase of the BETTER farm programme.

Irish Country Living property editor Shirley Busteed talks to consumer editor Ciara Leahy about the sale of Luggala estate.

