Weekly podcast: GLAS protests, Navigating Global Trade and EirGrid

By on
In this week's podcast, we hear from farmers protesting against GLAS payment delays, speakers at the Global Trade Conference and EiGrid chief executive Fintan Slye.
In this week's podcast, we hear from farmers protesting against GLAS payment delays, speakers at the Global Trade Conference and EiGrid chief executive Fintan Slye.

Listen to “GLAS protests, Navigating Global Trade and Eirgrid - Podcast Ep. 97” on Spreaker.

The Irish Farmers Journal weekly podcast is brought to you by Ornua, the home of Irish dairy.

 Subscribe to the Farmers Journal’s weekly podcast on iTunes

Peter Varley attended the protest staged by the IFA outside the Department of Agriculture as thousands of farmers wait for delayed GLAS payments.

Listen to “Farmers protest GLAS payment delays” on Spreaker.

The Irish Farmers’ Journal’s Navigating Global Trade Conference discussed the effect of trade agreements and Brexit on the markets where we sell our agri-food products. Agribusiness specialist Lorcan Allen met some of the speakers.

Listen to “Navigating Global Trade” on Spreaker.

The race to become the next president of Macra Na Feirme is open, and one of the first candidates is Odile Evans from Co Wicklow. She spoke with Una Sinnott at her campaign launch.

Listen to “Macra presidential candidate Odile Evans” on Spreaker.

Amy Nora Fitzgibbon speaks to EirGrid’s chief executive Fintan Slye about opposition to the North-South Interconnector, the southern element of which recently received planning permission from An Bord Pleanála.

Listen to “CEO of EirGrid on opposition to N-S interconnector” on Spreaker.

News editor Patrick Donohoe asks beef editor Adam Woods and beef specialist Ciarán Lenehan about the third phase of the BETTER farm programme.

Listen to “BETTER Farm Launch STINGS” on Spreaker.

Irish Country Living property editor Shirley Busteed talks to consumer editor Ciara Leahy about the sale of Luggala estate.

Listen to “Largest property in years goes on sale in Co Wicklow” on Spreaker.

Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here: www.farmersjournal.ie/podcast

