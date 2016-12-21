Sign in to your account
Weekly podcast: new sheep scheme, TB plan in NI and review of 2016

By on
In this week's podcast, we hear from Minister Creed and sheep farmers on the new scheme, a strategy to eradicate TB in Northern Ireland and we look back on the year that was with our livestock team.
In this week's podcast, we hear from Minister Creed and sheep farmers on the new scheme, a strategy to eradicate TB in Northern Ireland and we look back on the year that was with our livestock team.

Listen to “New sheep scheme, TB plan in NI and review of 2016 - Podcast Ep. 91” on Spreaker.

The Irish Farmers Journal weekly podcast is brought to you by Ornua, the home of Irish dairy.

 Subscribe to the Farmers Journal’s weekly podcast on iTunes

Listen to each item separately below:

Livestock specialist Darren Carty talked to Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, IFA sheep chairman John Lynskey, Kenmare mart manager Dan McCarty and local farmers at the launch of the new sheep welfare scheme in Co Kerry.

Listen to “New sheep scheme launched in Kenmare” on Spreaker.

John Thompson of the TB Strategic Partnership Group told Peter McCann about the group’s action plan to eradicate TB in Northern Ireland.

Listen to “John Thompson on NI action plan for TB” on Spreaker.

Northern Ireland editor David Wright spoke to dairy farmer Tim Morrow, vet Ian Stewart and Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president Victor Chestnutt to get their reaction to the TB eradication strategy.

Listen to “Reaction to Northern Ireland's TB action plan” on Spreaker.

Livestock specialists Ciarán Lenehan (beef), Aidan Brennan (dairy) and Darren Carty (sheep) look back on 2016 with news correspondent Thomas Hubert.

Listen to “Livestock specialists review 2016” on Spreaker.

Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here: www.farmersjournal.ie/podcast

