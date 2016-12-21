Weekly podcast: new sheep scheme, TB plan in NI and review of 2016
Listen to “New sheep scheme, TB plan in NI and review of 2016 - Podcast Ep. 91” on Spreaker.
Listen to each item separately below:
Livestock specialist Darren Carty talked to Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, IFA sheep chairman John Lynskey, Kenmare mart manager Dan McCarty and local farmers at the launch of the new sheep welfare scheme in Co Kerry.
Listen to “New sheep scheme launched in Kenmare” on Spreaker.
John Thompson of the TB Strategic Partnership Group told Peter McCann about the group’s action plan to eradicate TB in Northern Ireland.
Listen to “John Thompson on NI action plan for TB” on Spreaker.
Northern Ireland editor David Wright spoke to dairy farmer Tim Morrow, vet Ian Stewart and Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president Victor Chestnutt to get their reaction to the TB eradication strategy.
Listen to “Reaction to Northern Ireland's TB action plan” on Spreaker.
Livestock specialists Ciarán Lenehan (beef), Aidan Brennan (dairy) and Darren Carty (sheep) look back on 2016 with news correspondent Thomas Hubert.
Listen to “Livestock specialists review 2016” on Spreaker.
