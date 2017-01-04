Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu

In this week's podcast, we take a deep dive inside the Revenue's Kerry co-op shares project and get the latest updates on bird flu, farm accident statistics and the Oxford Farming Conference.

Listen to each story individually:

From the Irish Farmers Journal news desk, Amy Nora Fitzgibbon asks Thomas Hubert and Pat O’Toole what they found in dozens of documents obtained through a freedom of information request on the Revenue’s efforts to extract more taxes from Kerry co-op shareholders.

The HSA publishes its annual report this Thursday with farm deaths top of the list for workplace fatalities in 2016. News correspondent Paul Mooney goes through the figures, including the greatest hazards on farms, with news editor Patrick Donohoe.

Last week, the first case of bird flu in Ireland since 2012 was discovered in a wild duck in Co Wexford. The duck was infected with the same strain of the virus that has caused thousands of birds to be culled in mainland Europe since the end of October. Patrick Donohoe sat down with Amy Nora Fitzgibbon to discuss what the case in Wexford means for Irish poultry farmers.

While Ireland braces for the fallout from Brexit, Irish Farmers Journal Scotland editor John Sleigh joined National Farmers Union president for England and Wales Meurig Raymond at the Oxford Farming Conference and asked him for his views on the changes ahead.

Operation Transformation is back on our screens this week – Irish Country Living journalist Aisling Hussey previews the new season of the TV show with Amy Nora Fitzgibbon.

