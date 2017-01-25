Weekly podcast: tillage crisis fund, sheep protest and claiming tax back

IFA members protested outside the Dáil last week ahead of a vote on a motion calling for crisis aid for tillage farmers. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

In this week's podcast, we interview Commissioner Hogan, the coalition's reaction to the vote for a tillage crisis fund, discuss Brexit with a Co Cork farmer and share tips on claiming tax back.

At the Berlin Green Week, Irish Country Living’s Ciara Leahy interviewed European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan on the future of rural development and current issues including proposals for a tillage crisis fund in Ireland.

On Monday, the Council of EU agriculture ministers met in Brussels. The Irish Farmers Journal’s markets specialist Phelim O’Neill asked agriculture minister Michael Creed about the main item on the agenda – trade negotiations.

Last Thursday, the Dáil adopted a motion calling on the government to establish a crisis fund for tillage farmers hit by last year’s bad harvest. We asked members of the ruling coalition how they would respond.

Co Cork dairy farmer Sean O’Lionaird is not convinced by the comments he has heard from politicians and farm representatives on Brexit so far, he shared his views with news correspondent Thomas Hubert.

Irish Farmers Journal reporter Matthew Halpin spoke with ICSA sheep chairman John Brooks as sheep farmers protested at low lamb prices outside Irish Country Meats in Navan, Co Meath last Friday.

The Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster held their agricultural conference in Cookstown, Co Tyrone last Saturday. Northern Ireland correspondent Peter McCann asked YFCU president Roberta Simmons how the organisation had evolved recently.

Did you know that you could claim tax back on a range of expenses and credits for up to four years? Irish Country Living consumer editor Ciara Leahy told Mary Phelan that it could be well worth your while.

