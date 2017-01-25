Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Weekly podcast: tillage crisis fund, sheep protest and claiming tax back
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Weekly podcast: tillage crisis fund, sheep protest and claiming tax back

By on
In this week's podcast, we interview Commissioner Hogan, the coalition's reaction to the vote for a tillage crisis fund, discuss Brexit with a Co Cork farmer and share tips on claiming tax back.
In this week's podcast, we interview Commissioner Hogan, the coalition's reaction to the vote for a tillage crisis fund, discuss Brexit with a Co Cork farmer and share tips on claiming tax back.

Listen to “Tillage crisis fund, sheep protest and claiming tax back - Podcast Ep. 96” on Spreaker.

The Irish Farmers Journal weekly podcast is brought to you by Ornua, the home of Irish dairy.

 Subscribe to the Farmers Journal’s weekly podcast on iTunes

At the Berlin Green Week, Irish Country Living’s Ciara Leahy interviewed European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan on the future of rural development and current issues including proposals for a tillage crisis fund in Ireland.

Listen to “Phil Hogan in Berlin” on Spreaker.

On Monday, the Council of EU agriculture ministers met in Brussels. The Irish Farmers Journal’s markets specialist Phelim O’Neill asked agriculture minister Michael Creed about the main item on the agenda – trade negotiations.

Listen to “Minister Creed on trade talks” on Spreaker.

Last Thursday, the Dáil adopted a motion calling on the government to establish a crisis fund for tillage farmers hit by last year’s bad harvest. We asked members of the ruling coalition how they would respond.

Listen to “What next for tillage farmers?” on Spreaker.

Co Cork dairy farmer Sean O’Lionaird is not convinced by the comments he has heard from politicians and farm representatives on Brexit so far, he shared his views with news correspondent Thomas Hubert.

Listen to “Farmer's views on Brexit” on Spreaker.

Irish Farmers Journal reporter Matthew Halpin spoke with ICSA sheep chairman John Brooks as sheep farmers protested at low lamb prices outside Irish Country Meats in Navan, Co Meath last Friday.

Listen to “Sheep farmers' protest in Navan” on Spreaker.

The Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster held their agricultural conference in Cookstown, Co Tyrone last Saturday. Northern Ireland correspondent Peter McCann asked YFCU president Roberta Simmons how the organisation had evolved recently.

Listen to “YFCU president Roberta Simmons” on Spreaker.

Did you know that you could claim tax back on a range of expenses and credits for up to four years? Irish Country Living consumer editor Ciara Leahy told Mary Phelan that it could be well worth your while.

Listen to “How to claim tax back” on Spreaker.

Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here: www.farmersjournal.ie/podcast

More in News
Free
Fourth case of bird flu detected
News
Fourth case of bird flu detected
By Patrick Donohoe on 25 January 2017
Free
AFBI Crossnacreevy site to remain open
News
AFBI Crossnacreevy site to remain open
By Thomas Hubert on 25 January 2017
Free
Strong wind and heavy rain set to hit
News
Strong wind and heavy rain set to hit
By Odile Evans on 25 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Walsh Mushrooms acquires Golden Mushrooms
News
Walsh Mushrooms acquires Golden Mushrooms
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 24 January 2017
Free
British government loses Brexit supreme court appeal
News
British government loses Brexit supreme court appeal
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 24 January 2017
Journal+
Lamb prices reflect trading conditions - MII
News
Lamb prices reflect trading conditions - MII
By Matthew Halpin on 20 January 2017
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad
Sawdust
Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
General Hardware Supplies LTD
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
View ad

Place ad