Weekly weather: a milder week in store

It is looking like being another mostly dry week this week but temperatures are on the rise. /Ramona Farrelly

Conditions for spreading slurry and fertiliser in zones A and B will be near perfect with a mostly dry week forecast this week.

After a very cold Sunday night with a yellow temperature warning in place for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal as temperatures drop to as low a -4°C, Monday will be dry and bright for most.

Again it will be fresh but it will start to get milder from Monday. Temperatures will range from 6°C to 9°C, according to Met Éireann.

From Tuesday, it will become even milder again with temperatures reaching 10°C or 11°C. Tuesday will be dry and settled for most but there is a slight risk of some light drizzle along western coasts.

Moving on to Wednesday, it again be mostly dry aside from a risk of some light drizzle in the west. Temperatures are forecast to be in the region of 10°C or 11°C. This is the same for Thursday and Friday where it will be dry and bright for most and temperatures no higher than 11°C.

Early indications for next weekend are that we could see higher volumes of rainfal on Sunday but that could change.

Farming forecast

Rain

Rainfall amounts over the past week ran between 1% to 25% of the average for the time of year. It was wetter in the northern half of the country but still very dry.

This trend is expected to continue for the coming days but next weekend might change that, given current Met Éireann forecasts.

Temperatures

Daytime temperatures ran between 1°C or 2°C ahead of the norm over the past week. With forecasts pointing to milder week, this coming week is expected to see temperatures run 3°C or 4°C ahead of the average for the time of year.

Drying and field conditions

No major difference over the past week. The good land that is either well-drained or free draining is holding up well and is fit for carrying slurry tankers. For the heavy soils or poorly drained land, there is little change. With milder temperatures forecast, there could be some improvement in the coming week.

Read more

Getting the fertiliser spreader ready for action