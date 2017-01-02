Weekly weather: cold at first, wet and mild later

Met Éireann is forecasting that after a cold start to the week, temperatures will be rise but with it will come unsettled conditions.

Today, Monday, will be cold, dry and bright for pretty much everyone. There is a risk of a shower for those in the northwest, however. There will be top temperatures of 4°C to 7°C but there will be a severe nationwide frost on Monday night.

On Tuesday, temperatures will continue along the lines of what will be experienced on Monday with most places staying dry, cold and bright.

High pressure will continue to dominate on Wednesday but this means that it will continue to be cold for most. Winds will be light and temperatures will reach a maximum of 7°C or 8°C.

As we move into Thursday a change in the weather is forecast to develop. Rain will spread from the Atlantic which will reach most parts of the country during the day.

Friday will be mild but with scattered showers for most part of the country although there will be dry spells for many.

Farming weather

Rain

As we all know, the Christmas week was very dry. There was just 10% to 60% of the average rainfall over the past seven days. With the first half of the week looking dry and rain only forecast from Thursday, this week will again see below average rainfall levels. Most rain will occur in the north and west.

Temperatures

It has been unseasonably mild over the Christmas period with temperatures running as much as 3°C ahead of the norm. This week temperatures should be about average for the time of the year.

Drying and field conditions

Good drying conditions in the early part of the week will deteriorate from Thursday onwards. The period for the spreading of slurry in dryer counties will open in early January.