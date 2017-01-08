Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Weekly weather: expect snow from Thursday
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Weekly weather: expect snow from Thursday

By on
After a mild start to the week, it will become much colder from Thursday onwards.
After a mild start to the week, it will become much colder from Thursday onwards.

According to Met Éireann, those on higher ground will see some snow and wintery rainfall later in the week.

On Monday, heavy rain from Sunday night will gradually clear eastwards, but that will be followed by showers. These showers will be heaviest in the west. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 8°C. This is cooler than it has been recently, but is still ahead of the norm for the time of year.

Moving on to Tuesday, it will be breezy but milder than Monday. Expect showery downfalls and temperatures of 8°C to 11°C

At this stage, it looks like Wednesday will be the last mild day of the week. Conditions, according to Met Éireann, will be blustery but there will be plenty of sunshine too. Expect showers, though. Temperatures will range from 7°C to 9°C.

Expect a serious change from Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will drop to 3°C to 6°C and it will be bitterly cold. Those in the west will see wintery showers, with snow falling on hills and higher ground. The cold will hang around and there will be frost on Thursday night, with temperatures dropping as low as -2°C.

On Friday there will be sleet and snow showers for most, although it will be sunny. Temperatures will again range from 3°C to 6°C.

No different news for next weekend – it will be cold with sharp frost by night and rain and snowy showers by day.

Farming forecast

Rainfall and temperatures

Last week the only meaningful rain of the week fell on Friday so rainfall amounts were low – approximately 30% to 70% of the average for the time of year. Except for everyone on Sunday night and those along Atlantic costal fringes, this week will again be dry. Met Éireann is forecasting rainfall levels of just 20% to 40% of the average this week.

As stated above, the coming week will be colder than usual.

Drying and field conditions

Field conditions in the Zone A counties ahead of the slurry spreading season reopening are good.

Free-draining soils are in good shape but wetter land and heavier soils are not going to improve over the coming week.

More in News
Journal+
Listen: China continues to drive international pig trade
World
Listen: China continues to drive international pig trade
By Phelim O'Neill on 08 January 2017
Free
Facebook campaign missing dog 'shot by farmer'
News
Facebook campaign missing dog 'shot by farmer'
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Free
Watch: third bird flu case in farmed flocks confirmed in Britain
World
Watch: third bird flu case in farmed flocks confirmed in Britain
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Small number of cattle on offer at Skibbereen
News
Small number of cattle on offer at Skibbereen
By Tommy Moyles on 06 January 2017
Journal+
Tillage management: weather relatively dry
Management
Tillage management: weather relatively dry
By Andy Doyle on 05 January 2017
Journal+
Slurry spreading to recommence
News
Slurry spreading to recommence
By Patrick Donohoe on 03 January 2017
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad
Victor Model 1 post driver
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
View ad
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad

Place ad