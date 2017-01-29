Sign in to your account
Weekly weather: unsettled at first, turning cold later

By on
The week ahead will bring mild but unsettled conditions for most of the country, with temperatures dropping at the end of the week.
After Sunday’s showers, Monday will start bright for most of the county, but there will be rain and drizzle early along the Atlantic coast, according to Met Éireann.

Persistent and heavier rain will spread from the west to reach most areas later in the day. Temperatures will range from 9°C to 13°C.

Again, there will be a bright start on Tuesday with hazy sunshine, but cloud will develop with showers and more persistent rain spreading from the west and southwest. Temperatures will range from 9°C to 11°C.

Met Éireann is forecasting a spell of rain to affect most areas on Wednesday, but it said it cannot be certain of the timing yet. Wednesday will be slightly cooler than previous days, with a top temperature of 10°C.

It is not looking good for Thursday, which is forecast to be very wet with some surface flooding for southern counties. Temperatures will range from 9°C to 11°C

Looking at Friday and into the weekend, it is forecast to become cooler again, with frost by night.

Farming forecast

Rain

There has been as little as 10% of the normal rainfall over the past two weeks. Even in traditionally wetter areas in Connacht and Ulster just 35% of the normal volumes of rain fell in the past fortnight.

This coming week will be wetter.

Atlantic coastal counties are likely to see the highest totals over the next few days. Met Éireann is forecasting between 40mm and 60mm for these areas this week.

Temperatures

We will be back to the unseasonably mild conditions after the recent colder period. Temperatures this week will run 1.5°C to 2.4°C ahead of the norm for the time of year.

Drying and field conditions

Nothing positive on the drying front this week with rain, in some shape or another, being forecast every day and in most places. There was a great deal of slurry spread over the past two weeks even in wetter counties.

Badly drained fields or heavy soils will become waterlogged or saturated this week.

