Weekly weather: unsettled conditions ahead
Weekly weather: unsettled conditions ahead

By on
Met Éireann are forecasting unsettled weather over the next few days.
Met Éireann are forecasting unsettled weather over the next few days.

Monday

After a cloudy and damp start, brighter conditions will extend to parts of the west in the afternoon with rain persisting for much of the day in eastern and southern counties. There is a risk of thundery downpours in some places with top temperatures forecast of 16°C to 20°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be a brighter day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Showers will become isolated in the evening with top temperatures of 15°C to 19°C.

Wednesday

Wet and cloudy weather is forecast. Rain will be widespread in the morning with some heavy bursts and fresh and gusty winds.

Thursday

A bright, fresh day with sunshine and showers. The showers will tend to be more frequent later in the day, and may merge to longer spells of rain during the evening.

Friday

Current forecasts suggest a blustery, cool and rather wet day with showers or longer spells of rain sweeping in from the Atlantic.

Farming forecast

Rain

Expected rainfall is likely to range from about 50% of average in parts of the south and south midlands to above normal in southwestern, western and northwestern counties with the coastal areas expecting in excess of 150% of their norm.

Temperatures

Temperatures are expected to be below average by about 0.5°C to 1°C in most places this week. Soil temperatures are generally about 16°C, which is around average.

Sunshine

This week should see poorer sunshine amounts especially in western and northern counties, with it is most likely to be below average in these areas

Drying conditions

There will be poor drying in showery conditions and in spells of rain over the coming week, but there will be some short periods of good drying conditions at times.

Spraying and field conditions

Some spraying opportunities will occur during the week but they will be limited especially after Monday.

Soil moisture deficits are around 30 to 40mm in parts of the east and southeast, but elsewhere deficits range from saturated or close to saturation in the western half of the country to about 20mm in parts of the midlands.

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Tullamore and meat congress

In pictures: Tullamore Show cattle results

