Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
What's on from Wednesday 28 December
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

What's on from Wednesday 28 December

By on
See below your guide to what's happening in the farming community around the country into the New Year
See below your guide to what's happening in the farming community around the country into the New Year
More in News
Free
Ten tips for securing your farm ahead of Storm Barbara
Dealer
Ten tips for securing your farm ahead of Storm Barbara
By The Dealer on 22 December 2016
Journal+
The US to resume hormone beef battle with the EU
News
The US to resume hormone beef battle with the EU
By Phelim O'Neill on 22 December 2016
Journal+
Poultry farmers to be forced to house birds
News
Poultry farmers to be forced to house birds
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Live exports fall by 21% in 2016
News
Live exports fall by 21% in 2016
By Adam Woods on 20 December 2016
Free
Beef kill to hit 1.74m in 2017
News
Beef kill to hit 1.74m in 2017
By Adam Woods on 16 December 2016
Rosselli pto saw benches
new, choice of sliding or hinged table ...
View ad
''Áine'' Brand new Introductions and Matchmaking Service
Designed for you to meet your perfect partner for friendship and romance. Ladies...
View ad
5Km DIGITAL WIRELESS IP CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
View live on your pc or mobile phone worldwide. Nationwide delivery. www.equicom...
View ad
ROTATING ZOOM CALVING CAMERA
View this camera on your tv or mobile phone. All systems available. Nationwide d...
View ad
Hawk Wireless calving cameras
SALE NOW ON Â¦ SALE NOW ON Â¦SALE NOW ON, Nationwide d...
View ad

Place ad