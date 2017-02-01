Whole milk powder exports to China up 22%

Latest figures show China accounts for 55% of the total WMP exports.

Total global WMP and SMP exports came in at 230.4kt, down 5% year on year.

New Zealand export data for December shows a 13% rise in WMP and SMP exports to China year on year at 118.6kt – the biggest December export number since 2013.

The Chinese market also accounted for over 50% of the combined New Zealand WMP and SMP for the first time since 2013-2014.

WMP exports to China increased 22% year on year to 99.5kt, making it the largest month since January 2014.

China therefore accounts for 55% of the total WMP exports.

SMP exports fell 19% to 50kt, with exports to China down 18% to 19kt.

Global market

Globally, WMP and SMP exports dipped 5% year on year to 230.4kt.

However, global WMP exports remain unchanged from last year at 182.4kt.

Total exports from New Zealand to China for September to December come in at 232.8kt.

This puts potential availability for January of WMP and SMP from New Zealand at 147.7kt, just over the FTA’s 147kt trigger level, according to FC Stone.

