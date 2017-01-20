Wicklow IFA elects new county chair

At the Wicklow IFA AGM on Thursday night inWoodenbridge, a new county chair was elected.

Sheep farmer from the Arklow IFA branch, Chris Hill has been elected as chair of Wicklow county executive. Taking up his role on the same day as Donald Trump’s inauguration as President of the United States of America, Hill replaces tillage farmer Tom Short on the national council of the IFA.

He will join his fellow county men, livestock chairman Angus Woods and hill chairman Pat Dunne, on the IFA council.

“The Irish agricultural industry faces many issues at the moment, not least of which is Brexit,” Hill told the Irish Farmers Journal. “We can’t fix it, but we have to find solutions to the problem.”

Hill has been involved in the IFA for 30 years and in December 2016 he finished a six-year term on the farm business committee. He was a director of Glanbia from 2000 until 2010, having been on the board of Waterford Co-op when the two companies merged.

