Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Limerick

By on
WIN a 3 night midweek break for two at Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Limerick
WIN a 3 night midweek break for two at Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Limerick

THIS OFFER INCLUDES:

  • Accommodation for 3 nights
  • Super Breakfast Buffet each morning
  • 3-course dinner at Porters Restaurant on 1 evening of your choice and a free bottle of house wine with your meal
  • Complimentary afternoon tea on 1 day of your choice
  • Complimentary access to Rain Spa & Leisure Club
  • Complimentary car parking

    • DESCRIPTION

    Choose the Midweek Break at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Limerick and relax with 3 nights' accommodation, including the Super Breakfast Buffet every morning. Enjoy a 3-course Table D'Hote dinner for 2 with a complimentary bottle of house wine on 1 evening of your choice in the popular Porters Restaurant. Add a special touch with an afternoon tea for 2 where you can indulge in a selection of finger sandwiches, scones, and desserts and a choice of tea or coffee.

    Rejuvenate with full use of the Rain Spa & Leisure Club which has a swimming pool, gymnasium, sauna and outdoor hot tub. You can also treat yourself in the on-site Ravens Hair Salon.

    During your stay, take advantage of the peace and tranquility of the hotel's spacious landscaped gardens, or take a short drive into Limerick's city center where you can browse a variety of shops, conveniently located only 3 kilometers away.

    TERMS AND CONDITIONS

    Booking start date: 1 Sep 2016

    Booking end date: 31 Dec 2017

    Package includes VAT and is valid for 2 adults sharing a double or twin room.

    This package is available midweek Sunday to Thursday from Sep - Dec inclusive, subject to availability.

    Additional nights can be reserved on request, subject to availability.

