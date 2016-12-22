Advertiser's announcement:
WIN a Dairymaster MooMonitor+ Health and Fertility Monitoring system worth €12k
By Farmers Journal on 22 December 2016
Dairymaster are running this amazing competition to WIN a MooMonitor+ Health & Fertility Monitoring system worth €12,000 exclusively in the Irish Farmers Journal.
Since installing the MooMonitor+ farmers in Ireland and across the globe have reported significant savings in a number of areas:
• Shorter Calving Interval e.g. on a 100 cow herd typical return on investment is 2 years!
• Less AI Straws used
• Reduction in Veterinary bills
• Increased production as more peak lactations over lifetime of cow
• Less culled cows
• Reduced labour
• Decrease in Ketosis, lameness and mastitis
• Better genetic pool
• More calves per year
Terms & Conditions:
1. By entering this competition, you consent to Dairymaster receiving your details.
For a full list of T&C's please click here
More in SubPages
Related Stories
By Andy Doyle on 16 December 2016
By Donal Magner on 16 December 2016
By John Boylan on 19 December 2016
For full details on responsibilities and requirements seewww.dairymaster.com/c...
Terradisc 3001 - DEMO UNITComplete with:Pack ring RollerLevelling ti...
147 HP4 Wheel drive. Hydrostatic Power Steering. Wet disc Brakes.On Hydr...
Visit www.frsfarmrelief.ie/careers for new job vacancies nationwide...