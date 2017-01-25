Strong wind and heavy rain set to hit

Sign in to your account
code
By on
Met Eireann have issued weather warnings, with winds expected to increase to gale force overnight, while rain is set to turn heavy.
Met Eireann has issued two yellow weather warnings. There's a wind warning for most coastal counties. South to southeast winds will increase to gale force and gusty in coastal counties. They are expected to persist overnight and into Thursday.

Mean winds of 55-65km/h are forecast, with gusts of 90-110km/h at times. Winds will be at their strongest overnight and for a time on Thursday in southwestern, western and northwestern coastal counties.

Meanwhile, a yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry. It will will turn heavy later on Wednesday night and will continue through Thursday. 30-50mm of rain is likely over west Cork and south and west Kerry. Some larger totals are possible on mountains.

Further case of bird flu identified on a farm in Lancashire

