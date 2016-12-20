Dairylink: Winter Fair and breeding season starts
By Aidan Brennan on 15 December 2016
It wasn’t just high-yielding cows and feed companies at the recent Royal Ulster Winter Fair. Aidan Brennan heard Martin Mulholland give an update on the Future Herd at Greenmount.
The phrase milk from forage is, depending on your viewpoint, either greeted with derision or glee. Like it or not, it is the most widely used measure of efficiency in the Northern Ireland dairy industry.
The average, according to benchmarking figures from 2015, is that just 1,686 litres of milk is produced from forage out of a total production of 7,513 litres per cow.
So if just 1,686 litres comes from forage, then the rest must come from concentrates. While grazed grass is a forage, milk from forage does not specifically refer to grazed grass, as forage includes grass silage, ...
By Lorcan Allen on 22 December 2016
By Jack Kennedy on 20 December 2016
By Lorcan Allen on 21 December 2016
By Jack Kennedy on 19 December 2016
By Odile Evans on 14 December 2016
