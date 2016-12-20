Dairylink: Winter Fair and breeding season starts

The phrase milk from forage is, depending on your viewpoint, either greeted with derision or glee. Like it or not, it is the most widely used measure of efficiency in the Northern Ireland dairy industry.

The average, according to benchmarking figures from 2015, is that just 1,686 litres of milk is produced from forage out of a total production of 7,513 litres per cow.

So if just 1,686 litres comes from forage, then the rest must come from concentrates. While grazed grass is a forage, milk from forage does not specifically refer to grazed grass, as forage includes grass silage, ...