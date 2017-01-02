Wish list 2017: farming leaders set out their stall

The leaders of the IFA, ICMSA, ICSA, Macra na Feirme, and the INHFA tell Caitriona Murphy what’s on their wish list for farmers for the coming 12 months.

Joe Healy, IFA president

Farm incomes, including commodity prices and input costs, will be my top priority and the IFA’s full focus throughout 2017 for farmers in all sectors.

We will continue to press for measures to support farm incomes, improve prices and reduce costs at all levels, engaging with Commissioner Hogan, Minister Michael Creed, TDs, senators, retailers, processors, banks, fertiliser companies and feed merchants.

Our campaign to protect ANC areas and improve these vital payments will continue and we will ensure Irish farmers are strongly represented in Brussels on CAP reform, trade deals and the climate change debate.

Protecting farming and the agrifood sector during Brexit negotiations and the expansion of market opportunities will be a key issue for us in this crucial year. We will be concentrating also on pursuing fairness in the food chain and building on the taxation and finance supports we have secured for farmers.

We want to build on the significant success over the year, particularly in securing important measures in October’s budget as well as funding commitments in the Programme for Government. They included: a €150m fund to provide loans to farmers at 2.95% interest; an increase of more than €100m in funding for farm schemes; a €10/ewe payment worth €25m; and a €25m increase in funding for ANCs in 2018.

John Comer, ICMSA president

I have real anxiety about the way Brexit could unfold when Article 50 is triggered in 2017.

ICMSA wants the Government to insist that Ireland has vital national interests, to a degree that no other Member State has. I’d like to hear our Government set out our stall in a manner that cannot be mistaken or misinterpreted.

We expect to see milk price recover and meaningful progress made by the Commission on unfair trading practices.

ICMSA wants the Voluntary Reduction Scheme added to the policy toolbox and automatically triggered once milk price falls below cost of production for a set period.

On beef, we want the review of the QPS grid that we have shown has cost farmers €85m and a special Department of Agriculture unit focused on removing every impediment to increased live exports. We want to see farm schemes managed and paid in a way that recognises how important they are in overall farm income.

Patrick Kent, ICSA president

ICSA wants beef price to rise to a sustainable level – but we are not over-confident that will happen in 2017 – and to see an end to the nonsense of QA penalties for cattle over 30 months or with more than four residencies.

Ireland’s agristrategy should be about more than dairy and cattle, sheep and cereal farmers need to make a living too. We want to see beef and lamb processors outline their plans to develop new markets, and to increase the value of existing markets by more focus on quality and image of the product in order to minimise the Brexit impact.

We want to see big growth in live exports and we do not want to see any international trade deals that would undermine beef production in Europe while watching what unfolds under the Brexit negotiations.

The CAP simplification process should include a commitment to pay all farmers the first tranche on time, regardless of bureaucratic hold-ups.

Vincent Roddy, INHFA chair

INHFA wants future ANC payments to reflect the actual constraint on the land.

We want all applicants in GLAS III to be accepted and that participation in a commonage management plan should protect all payments in other schemes, including BPS and ANC.

There needs to be a major increase in live exports to maintain a viable suckler and beef industry and, on sheep, a minimum payment of €5/kg for factory lamb and a re-establishment of the light lamb trade.

INHFA is seeking a Natura payment of €150/ha for every hectare to cover costs incurred by the designation.

We believe that a charter of rights should be drawn up to recognise landowners’ property rights and be respected by hill walkers.

INHFA believes that a 50% clawback on sale of entitlements for national reserve will not work and that this needs to be looked at. In 2017, we need to have national reserve to cover all young farmers and the forgotten farmers.

Sean Finan, Macra na Feirme president

Macra na Feirme’s wish for 2017 is that all future farm scheme announced are young farmer-proofed and not stop/start and that there is a fully functioning National Reserve in 2017.

We want the Government to honour its commitment to achieve recognition from Brussels for the older young farmers and new entrant parent partnership farmers.

Macra will engage with all stakeholders to roll out a national land mobility programme in 2017 following the successful pilot scheme that facilitated over 300 arrangements and has 500 clients looking for opportunities.

We would like to see a young farmer finance package made available at favourable rates allowing for medium-term investments for young farmers who have viable business plans but lack security.

Macra wants resources in place which ensure access to agricultural education for all young farmers.

Next year we hope farm incomes will improve through better prices for all commodities and we want to see full implementation of the report of the Agricultural Markets Task Force.