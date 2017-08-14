Women in dairy network launched
By Odile Evans on 10 August 2017
A new Dumfries and Galloway group, which encourages all women who contribute and play key roles in the dairy industry, has been launched.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in More
By Shane Murphy on 13 August 2017
By Contributor on 10 August 2017
By Peter McCann on 11 August 2017
Related Stories
By Odile Evans on 09 August 2017
By Odile Evans on 21 July 2017
By Odile Evans on 19 July 2017
Belmac 2500 Slurry Tanker2008 MachineVery good condition Phone fo...
Massey Ferguson 3085AutotronicRunning perfect Not to be faulted...
Massey Ferguson 5460 TractorComes with a Quickie Q55 loaderVery well min...
driver wanted. Full clean HGV license and CPC required. Part time. Fermoy area....
present their show and sale, of ram lambs at Athenry Mart Monday 21st of August,...