The Dawn Meats proposal for a wastewater pipeline from its Slane plant to the River Boyne has attracted a lot of attention, and now one of Meath’s most famous sons has entered the fray.

“Waste from the Dawn Meats abattoir should not be discharged into the River Boyne,” according to Pierce Brosnan in a video he has posted.

The James Bond actor seems to think that if An Bord Pleanála approves the 7km pipeline application it would be a “licence to kill” river life.

Those of us old enough to remember Remington Steel might think Brosnan is more into ham than beef anyway.