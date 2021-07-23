Around 1,000l of milk overflowed from a milk silo at Glanbia’s Belview plant on Thursday 22 July.

A software fault at the plant in Co Kilkenny was the cause of the overflow.

The incident lasted no longer than one minute, a Glanbia spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal

“Approximately 1,000 litres of milk overflowed into a containment bund and there was no environmental impact.

“The software issue has since been rectified and a corrective action is in place so that it cannot happen again.

No interruption

“Business was not interrupted during the brief incident at the site and normal operations continue,” the spokesperson said.

The milk was contained in a retention tank and subsequently removed for treatment and disposal.

The Belview facility manufactures milk powder products and nutritional ingredients for export globally, including to Asia and north Africa.

Glanbia Ireland processed a record 3bn litres of milk in 2020 and over 90m litres during the peak supply week.