The circa65.4 acres at Forestalstown, Clonroche, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, was sold in four lots.

Gorey-based auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald O’Leary Kinsella sold a 65.4-acre non-residential Co Wexford farm on Friday 24 February for over €1m.

A combined in-person and online auction for the land at Forestalstown, Clonroche, Enniscorthy, it sold in four lots for a total of €1,035,000 (€15,835/ac).

Bidding was brisk, with lot 1 consisting of 18.28 acres and a useful farmyard selling for €220,000.

Lot 2 was the most competitive of all the lots, with bidding moving quickly, starting at €300,000 and finishing at €470,000.

Comprising almost 30 acres, lot 2 eventually sold for €470,000.

Lot 3 comprises of c5.44 acres and made €105,000 at auction.

Bidding was equally competitive for lot 3, the smallest of the lots at 5.44 acres. This made €105,000, while the final lot comprising of 12.08 acres developed into an online showdown, as two online bidders battled it out before auctioneer James Kinsella dropped the hammer for €240,000.

Lot 4, a c12 acre roadside field of excellent quality farmland. sold for €240,000.

Prior to the sale, this combination of tillage and grazing land had been guided at between €12,000 to €13,000/acre.

Wicklow

Heading a little bit north to Co Wicklow and Quinn property had two holdings in the Avoca area for online auction on Tuesday 28 February.

The larger of the pair was a circa 37-acre roadside holding with a derelict residence at Knockanree Upper, Avoca.

The c37 acres with derelict cottage sold at online auction on Tuesday 28 February.

Offered in its entirety or in a number of lots, bidding opened for the lots and after the opening round, the combined total for the three separate lots stood at €505,000.

An opening bid of €525,000 was placed on the entire and this reached €605,000 before auctioneer David Quinn sought further bids on the lots.

However, the gap couldn’t be bridged, so following a recess and client instructions, the holding was placed on the market.

The roadside holding at Knockanree Upper, Avoca, exceeded its guide price.

Brisk bidding ensued as the property hit the €700,000 mark. After the pace of bidding finally began to ease, the hammer fell at €715,000, which equated to a price of €19,324/ac, significantly ahead of the guide price range of €12,000 to €15,000/ac.

Speaking after the event, David Quinn described the result as: “Another remarkable price for land in the Avoca area. There were eight bidders in total, six for the lots and two for the entire.”

He added that the purchaser is a local businessperson.

Second Wicklow property

The second property for auction was circa 7.63 acres at Kilmagig, Avoca. Just 1.5km from the centre of Avoca village, the lands bound a residential area and while they are not zoned at present, they may have development potential in future and were guided ahead of the sale at €120,000.

Bidding began at €80,000 and continued swiftly in increments of €10,000. With 11 further bids, the property had settled at €190,000.

The land was placed on the market and with no further bids, the hammer fell at €190,000, resulting in a price of €24,902/ac.

Commenting after the auction, David noted that “€25,000 per acre is a strong price for what is currently agricultural land”.