The property is located in the heart of dairy farming country and across the road from Barryroe GAA pitch.

A 31ac residential farm in west Cork sold at auction on Wednesday afternoon (19 April) for €1.12m. The land at Tiernanean, Lislevane, is situated within 1km of Barryroe co-op.

According to auctioneer, John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty, there had been a lot of serious interest in this property since it was initially listed. That comes as little surprise given the farm's location.

Barryroe is a noted dairy area with progressive farmers who are dealing with changes to the nitrates directive. Add the fact that land rarely comes for sale in the Seven Heads peninsula and 2022’s record milk prices into the equation and it’s easy to see why it attracted such interest.

Speaking after the auction, Mr Hodnett said: “It was first advertised on 3 March. The first offer was put in four days later and there were five interested parties. It was then brought to an auction on 19 April and one private individual and three solicitors acting in trust took part. Prior to the auction the highest bid was €920,000 and from this starting point bidding increased in increments of €10,000. It was put on the market at €1,110,000 before the hammer fell at €1.12m. The successful bidder was a solicitor acting in trust for a client."

Overall this would equate to a per-acre price of €36,129. Even allowing a generous value of €200,000 on the house and yard this still puts the per-acre price at close to €30,000 (€29,677).

Top-quality low-lying and sheltered land, that is suited to any farming systems, it was used to produce beans in 2022.

Located across the road from Barryroe GAA pitch, it is almost halfway from Barryroe Co-op and Butlerstown village, roughly within five minutes’ drive of each.

The traditional two-story farmhouse has three bedrooms and is in need of modernisation while the yard has a selection of traditional stone-built outbuildings and haybarn.