Those who are eligible for the scheme will receive a letter inviting them to apply.

A COVID-19 support scheme, worth £1.2m, is now available to NI sheep farmers who were affected by a fall in the global price of wool during the pandemic, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has announced.

Applications to the scheme can now be made on the DAERA website and must be submitted by 12 August 2021.

Announcing the support scheme for sheep farmers, Minister Poots said: “I am pleased that my department has been able to secure £1.2m in support for those sheep farmers who were impacted by the dramatic fall in wool prices as a result of the pandemic.

“I am hopeful that this funding will help in offsetting those verifiable losses in the past year."

Verifiable losses

“I met with Ulster Wool prior to the development of the scheme and I am grateful to them for their input and information that demonstrated evidence of verifiable losses in the sector and helped inform the final support measures that I have made available.

“Those who are eligible for the scheme will receive a letter inviting them to apply and I would encourage them to do so before the closing date of 12 August 2021.”

Sheep farmers can complete the application form available on DAERA online services from 28 July 2021.

Explanatory information and guidance has also been published on the DAERA website.