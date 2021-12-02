The 81ac farm at Robinstown, Granard, Co Longford, performed well at auction.

JJ Flood & Sons held a very successful public auction on Friday 19 November, with an 81-acre residential farm with a guide price of €950,000 to €1m selling for €1.38m.

There was much local interest in the sale and the auction room was buzzing with anticipation. There was also considerable online interest.

Bidding was reported to be lively for all lots, with strongest demand coming for the property in its entirety.

After going on the market, two bidders, one in the room and one online, competed, with the online bidder winning out. The farm was bought in trust at a price of €1.38m, just over €17,000/acre.

Described by the auctioneers as an excellent farm, the holding is located at Robinstown, about 3km from Granard in the direction of Castlepollard

The farm

The land is described as elevated, free-draining and good quality, suited for all enterprises. It’s laid out in 13 main fields, with good hedge boundaries and the fencing is in good order.

In all, there is over 1,400m of road frontage, but the land is essentially in one block and there is mains water supply to all fields.

House and yard

The farmyard and house are both beside the road. The yard has a three-bay double-slatted shed with a lean-to on one side.

Built in the 1980s, it was maintained in good order and there is also a large silage slab and cattle handling crush.

A four-bedroom bungalow is the on-farm residence.

The four-bedroom bungalow runs to 1,560sq ft and was built to a high standard in the late 1960s.

Paul Flood of JJ Flood & Sons said there was strong interest in this property, with 16 registered to bid online alone and he still has many clients looking for parcels of land at the moment.